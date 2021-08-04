Aaron J. Alter Sells 2,500 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.36.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.