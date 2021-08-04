Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

NYSE ABT opened at $121.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.27. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $98.67 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $216.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

