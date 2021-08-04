AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.79. 130,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,781. The company has a market capitalization of $204.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 150.27%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

