Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Down 8.7%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was down 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.17 and last traded at $35.18. Approximately 76,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,514,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,522,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after acquiring an additional 706,577 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

