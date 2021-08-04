Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income’s (ASLI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON:ASLI remained flat at $GBX 122 ($1.59) during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 319,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,612. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a 12-month low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 123 ($1.61). The company has a market cap of £320.80 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.88.
About Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income
