Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income’s (ASLI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:ASLI remained flat at $GBX 122 ($1.59) during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 319,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,612. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a 12-month low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 123 ($1.61). The company has a market cap of £320.80 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.88.

About Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

