Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACHC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

ACHC stock opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.34. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

