Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASPCF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($5.97) million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASPCF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto.

