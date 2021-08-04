Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.52. 19,727,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,104,625. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

