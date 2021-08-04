Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Get Acushnet alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GOLF. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Acushnet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter worth $31,000. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.