Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams makes up about 2.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 868,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,736,000 after purchasing an additional 574,569 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,663,000 after purchasing an additional 420,498 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,241,000 after purchasing an additional 269,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,338. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $213.63 and a 12 month high of $296.09.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

