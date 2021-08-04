Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 294.88%. On average, analysts expect Addex Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89. Addex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADXN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Addex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

