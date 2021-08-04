Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $29.85. 68,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,736. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -80.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

