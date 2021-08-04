adidas’ (ADDYY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Pivotal Research

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $193.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.93. The company has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.83. adidas has a 1 year low of $137.45 and a 1 year high of $193.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Analysts predict that adidas will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in adidas by 11.7% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in adidas by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of adidas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

