Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Buys 3,582 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 11.1% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,079 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,446 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,211,000 after acquiring an additional 537,220 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,851,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,345,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,579,000 after acquiring an additional 621,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.71. The company had a trading volume of 72,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.