Adshares (ADS) Trading Up 35.7% This Week

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Adshares has a total market cap of $14.14 million and approximately $206,782.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adshares has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00037895 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,336 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

