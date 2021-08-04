Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Earnings Results

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.600-$1.000 EPS.

NASDAQ AEIS traded down $12.48 on Wednesday, hitting $90.37. 516,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,656. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.47. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $125.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AEIS. Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

