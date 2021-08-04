Advisor Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCOM shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $142.15 on Wednesday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.04.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

