Advisor Partners LLC Invests $227,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of FOX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,163,000 after purchasing an additional 477,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,387,000 after purchasing an additional 178,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $132,311,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FOX by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,658,000 after purchasing an additional 737,316 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $44.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.