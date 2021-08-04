Advisor Partners LLC Makes New Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after buying an additional 132,465 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,027,000 after buying an additional 168,548 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 28,787 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 928,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.03. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

