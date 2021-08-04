Advisor Partners LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TV. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

