Advisor Partners LLC Sells 289 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $49.97.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.