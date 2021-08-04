AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Position Increased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSOS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 440,264 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

MSOS opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.