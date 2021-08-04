Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,225 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,891,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,688,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 201,683 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

