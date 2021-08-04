Aflac Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aflac in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Aflac alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. lifted their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $55.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.53.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.