African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) were up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 12,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 45,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12.

About African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF)

African Gold Group, Inc is mineral exploration company that engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. Its mineral project is the Kobada Gold Project, which is located in southern Mali. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Nikiforuk and Marco J.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.