AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGC had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.75%. AGC updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.810-$4.810 EPS.

OTCMKTS:ASGLY opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. AGC has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $9.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASGLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AGC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

