AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.810-$4.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.20 billion.

OTCMKTS ASGLY traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. AGC has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. AGC had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGC will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AGC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

