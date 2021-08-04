AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.40.

Shares of AGCO opened at $134.25 on Monday. AGCO has a 1-year low of $67.24 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.54. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 121,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

