AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF) Stake Reduced by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.13% of AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLIF opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26.

