Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Update

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AGRX opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $108.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 20,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,013.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 26,200 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $146,212. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.51.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.