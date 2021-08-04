AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get AIB Group alerts:

Shares of AIB Group stock remained flat at $$2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72. AIB Group has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.