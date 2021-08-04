Air Lease (AL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Air Lease to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.