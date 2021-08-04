Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Price Target Increased to GBX 135 by Analysts at Barclays

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Airtel Africa alerts:

Shares of LON AAF traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 89.40 ($1.17). The company had a trading volume of 2,354,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,892. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.82. The company has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04. Airtel Africa has a 1 year low of GBX 54.10 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 96.30 ($1.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.