Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €29.00 by Barclays

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aixtron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €25.71 ($30.25).

ETR:AIXA opened at €21.98 ($25.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is €20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 61.21. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a fifty-two week high of €23.56 ($27.72).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

