Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.44. The company had a trading volume of 212,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,293. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.02.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,698. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.