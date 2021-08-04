Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Earnings Results

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $7.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.41. 3,858,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,698. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.