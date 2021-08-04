Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $880 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.37 million.

Shares of AIN stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.11. 499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.04. Albany International has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $93.43.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,949.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829 in the last ninety days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.