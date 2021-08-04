Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co cut its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 30.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,880 shares during the period. Alcoa accounts for about 2.7% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 280,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 204,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,730,000 after purchasing an additional 229,193 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Shares of AA traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.94. 127,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,291,767. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

