Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Purchased by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin makes up about 2.7% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALEX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,524. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

