Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s (ALFVY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.50.
OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.29. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.