Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s (ALFVY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.50.

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.29. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

