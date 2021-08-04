Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 EPS.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.33 on Wednesday, reaching $200.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,255,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,925,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.29. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.87.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

