Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE ATI traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $18.46. 56,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,681. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.83. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $25.03.
In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Allegheny Technologies Company Profile
Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
