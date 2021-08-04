Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ATI traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $18.46. 56,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,681. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.83. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

