Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue Sells 8,913 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $248,761.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $243,681.42.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $232,183.65.
Shares of ALGM stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.44. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 51.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,077,000 after purchasing an additional 953,033 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after acquiring an additional 449,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 62.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,187,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after acquiring an additional 838,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
