Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue Sells 8,913 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $248,761.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $243,681.42.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $232,183.65.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.44. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 51.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,077,000 after purchasing an additional 953,033 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after acquiring an additional 449,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 62.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,187,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after acquiring an additional 838,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

