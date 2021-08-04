AllianceBlock (ALBT) Market Capitalization Achieves $162.22 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. AllianceBlock has a total market capitalization of $162.22 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllianceBlock coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 117.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00060725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.55 or 0.00899645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00095269 BTC.

AllianceBlock Profile

ALBT is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,196,583 coins. AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

