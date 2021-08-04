Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $224.00 to $234.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $186.49 and last traded at $184.76, with a volume of 18109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.81.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.53.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,785. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,319,000 after buying an additional 149,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after buying an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after acquiring an additional 94,114 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,733,000 after acquiring an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,590,000 after buying an additional 140,769 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.67) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

