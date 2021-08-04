Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $955,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.21.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $213.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $213.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,277 shares of company stock worth $1,862,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

