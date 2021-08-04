Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,364,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,080,000 after purchasing an additional 36,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,726.48. 28,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,644. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,565.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 99.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,060 shares of company stock valued at $241,750,373 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

