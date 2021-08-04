AlphaValue Lowers Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) to Buy

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was downgraded by AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BAYRY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

BAYRY opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.28. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

