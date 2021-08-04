Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $136.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. decreased their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.36.

Alteryx stock opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.30. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $181.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $587,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock worth $2,101,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

