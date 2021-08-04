Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%.

NYSE:AYX traded down $10.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,619,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,807. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.14 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $181.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

